44 units of blood collected at camp held by I-T, CGST depts

Jalandhar, June 14
On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day today, the Income Tax and Central GST departments organised a blood donation camp at the Central Revenue Building in Model Town.
The event brought together employees, volunteers and citizens dedicated to saving lives through blood donation. The camp saw a significant number of donors who stepped forward to contribute to this noble cause. A total of 44 units of blood were collected, making a vital contribution to the local blood bank’s reserves and helping save many lives.
World Blood Donor Day, observed annually on June 14, highlights the critical need for safe blood and blood products. It also serves as a platform to express gratitude to voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood.
The camp was chaired by Komal Jogpal, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax-1, Jalandhar, and Kumar Gaurav, Commissioner, Central GST, Jalandhar. The camp also saw active participation from Arjun Meena, Additional Commissioner, Central GST, Jalandhar, Dharmendra Poonia, Joint Director of Income Tax, and Raman Dhamatia, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, along with the officials and employees of Jalandhar.
The Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Jalandhar, and the Commissioner of CGST, Jalandhar, expressed their heartfelt thanks to all the donors and volunteers for their enthusiastic participation and support. Their collective efforts have significantly contributed to ensuring a stable and safe blood supply for patients in need.
The camp was organised with high standards of safety and hygiene to ensure the well-being of all participants. Experienced doctors and staff from Ghai Hospital, Jalandhar, were on-site to conduct the blood donation, providing necessary care and support to the donors, ensuring the smooth operation and success of the camp.
