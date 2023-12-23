44 yoga teachers imparting free training at 153 places in district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 22

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said that under the project ‘CM di Yogshala’ started by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, 44 yoga trainers were running classes at 153 places in the district.

The DC said there should be a group of 25 citizens to take yoga classes and to connect with the programme, services of a yoga teacher can be availed by giving a missed call on the mobile number 76694-00500.

DC Mittal said that if a person has space available for yoga classes and there is a group of at least 25, then the Punjab government will send trained yoga instructors home and if people want, they can also register themselves.

Yoga supervisor Madhavi Singh said that apart from Hoshiarpur city, 44 yoga trainers were organising yoga classes at all the main places in the district. Yoga classes were being run at 78 places in Hoshiarpur city, 6 in Bhunga, 10 in Dasuya, 10 in Garhshankar, 5 in Mahilpur, 10 in Chabbewal, 11 in Mukerian, 7 in Hajipur, 8 in Talwara and 8 in Tanda.

