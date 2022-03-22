451 women BSF recruits pass out from STC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 21

The passing-out parade and attestation ceremony of women recruits was organised at sub-training centre (STC) of Border Security Force at Kharkan Camp, Hoshiarpur, on Monday. As many as 451 women recruits of batch 253 and 254 passed out for further joining their units as women constables. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor Punjab, reviewed the parade as chief guest. He was received at Parade Ground by Madhu Sudan Sharma, Inspector General, STC, and SS Mand, Commandant (Training). Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait, SSP Dhruman H Nimbale and ADC (G) Sandeep Singh were present there.

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit takes salute from the marching contingents during the passing out parade. Tribune photo

The chief guest was accorded national salute by the parade. Thereafter, the chief guest inspected the parade and took salute from the marching columns. In his welcome address, Madhu Sudan Sharma, Inspector General, STC, expressed gratitude to governor for reaching Kharkan to bless the women recruits.

Governor awarded medals to the recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor and outdoor subjects. The parade was followed by a colourful cultural programme in which the recruits from various states show cased the folk dances of their States in a magnificent example of Unity in diversity. Skillfully choreographed and synchronised Musical Yoga and patriotic group performance won the hearts of the audience by electrifying the whole atmosphere in parade ground.

Addressing the recruits, Governor applauded the women recruits for choosing BSF as career option and exhorted the recruits to serve the country with courage and enthusiasm and come out as shining inspiration for daughters of the Nation to shed hesitation and come forward to join forces on call on Nation.

He congratulated the Inspector General, STC, BSF, and his team for their successful efforts in achieving the objective of moulding self-confident, Disciplined and skilled women ‘Praharis’. He witnessed weapons display, photo exhibition and a display of artifacts prepared by trainees using the discarded material under cultural and Hobby club activities. Recruits from North East adorned their colourful tribal dresses to showcase their culture. Chief guest witnessed the BSF song by recruits and BSF Band. Later, Governor Punjab, interacted with officers families and recruits.