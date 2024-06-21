Jalandhar : 46 AAP leaders to oversee 23 wards in West Assembly constituency

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, June 20
The three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, who won in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, have been assigned duties for the upcoming Jalandhar West bypoll.
Forty-six leaders of the AAP (23 outside MPs, ministers, MLAs and leaders and 23 local MLAs, functionaries and others) will oversee 23 wards in the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency for the upcoming bypoll. The AAP has deployed 181 workers (one person per booth) for 181 booths in the Jalandhar West constituency.
The duties were delegated at a meeting convened by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, in the presence of party candidate Mohinder Bhagat today.
The AAP winners — Meet Hayer (Sangrur), Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (Hoshiarpur), and Malvinder Singh Kang (Anandpur Sahib) — along with party ministers Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Harjot Bains, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar and others, have been given the responsibility to oversee wards in the Jalandhar West segment.
Sources said Local Government Minister Balkar Singh would address constituency’s key problems, especially sewerage and water woes.
AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat would file his nomination from Jalandhar West constituency on Friday. The AAP will not hold any roadshow ahead of filling candidate’s nomination papers keeping in view the Kabir Jayanti celebrations and the shobha yatra.
Mohinder Bhagat would be accompanied by two party MPs Meet Hayer and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal as well as ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Bains and Aman Arora while filing his nomination for the bypoll.
Ahead of filling his nomination papers, Bhagat would pay obeisance at the Kabir temple in the Jalandhar West constituency. After filing nomination, he, along with party leaders, would join the shobha yatra.
