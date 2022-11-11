470 students take part in inter-school talent hunt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School organised an inter-school competition Charisma- 2022 for the students to showcase their hidden potential in the most creative ways.

More than 470 students from 27 different schools participated in various events such as group dance, solo singing, rangoli, poetical recitation, choreography, costume parade, pattern drawing, photography, quiz, Sanskrit sulekh, cooking without fire, news reading, sudoku, net savvy, still life, landscape painting, Sanskrit shloka uchaaran and miracles of science. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi welcomed all the eminent guests and students.

The overall trophy was lifted by KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School but being the host it handed over the trophy to Swami Sant Dass Sr Sec School, Jalandhar. The first runner- up trophy was lifted by Sanskriti KMV School, whereas DAV Collegiate Sr Sec School was declared the second runner up. Jasvir Kumar, Additional Chief Administrator, PUDA, was the chief guest of the event.