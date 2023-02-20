492 canapes in 38 min, institute attempts record

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 19

After registering themselves in the Limca Book of Records for making 389 types of cheela and the longest sandwich, the St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology attempted for its third record for Limca Book by making 492 canapes in 38 minutes.

To set the record, chefs Manish, Akhil, Gautam and Kirti Sharma teamed up with 16 student chefs to prepare 492 different canapes from in-house bread, different types of fruits, vegetables etc.