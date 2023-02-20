492 canapes in 38 min, institute attempts record

Jalandhar, February 19
After registering themselves in the Limca Book of Records for making 389 types of cheela and the longest sandwich, the St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology attempted for its third record for Limca Book by making 492 canapes in 38 minutes.
To set the record, chefs Manish, Akhil, Gautam and Kirti Sharma teamed up with 16 student chefs to prepare 492 different canapes from in-house bread, different types of fruits, vegetables etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet
Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
Madhya Pradesh approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption
Under new policy, 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached t...