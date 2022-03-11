4th scion from Rana family makes a cut

It came out to be a double victory for Rana Gurjeet Singh, who did not just win his own elections but also got his son Rana Inder Partap Singh sailed through from Sultanpur Lodhi with a bigger margin than his own. Rana Inder Partap is the fourth from Rana’s family to get elected as an MLA. While Rana became winner for the fourth time as Kapurthala MLA, he has also been Jalandhar MP in 2004. His sister-in-law Sukhjinder Rana had won 2004 Kapurthala bypoll. In 2007, Rana’s wife Rajbans Rana has been the MLA from Kapurthala seat. Now, it is his fourth family member and MD of Rana Sugars, Rana Inder Partap who has won from the panthic seat.

Rana’s three foes register victory

Even as Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son managed to decimate Navtej Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi to just 12.55 per cent vote share and got his deposit forfeited, Rana’s three other foes whom he had challenged have won the elections. Sukhpal Khaira has emerged winner from Bholath despite facing jail. BS Dhaliwal too has trounced Joginder Mann, who had quit Congress to join AAP. Bawa Henry, who too faced challenge from AAP’s Dinesh Dhall (and Rana’s protégé), has also won elections.

Angad loses, wife wins in Rae Bareilli

Even though Independent candidate Angad Saini lost from Nawanshahr after being denied ticket by the Congress, his wife Aditi Singh who had moved to BJP has won from Rae Bareilli seat in UP. Angad had alleged that he had been denied ticket because his wife had been directly taking on Congress high command leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Four medicos win, one loses

From Doaba, five doctors were in fray as candidates, of whom as many as four have won. The four winning medicos are Dr Ravjot Singh from AAP in Sham Chaurasi, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Congress in Chabbewal, Dr Nachhatar Pal from the BSP in Nawanshahr and Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi from SAD in Banga.

Jalandhar MP’s son finally makes it

Vikramjit Chaudhary, son of Congress Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, has finally made it from Phillaur seat. He has defeated SAD MLA Baldev Khaira with 12,303 votes. He had lost in 2017. In 2012 and 2007, his father had lost from the same seat.

Three turncoats win, four unlucky

Most turncoats from Doaba have largely emerged winners. Among those lucky include Bholath’s Sukhpal Khaira who had left AAP, formed his own party Punjab Ekta Party and finally returned to Congress. Sukhwinder Kotli, who left BSP to join Congress, has won from Adampur. Sheetal Angural, who left BJP to join AAP, too is a winner from Jalandhar West.

Lost to Rinku as councillor, won as MLA

Sheetal Angural (pic) of AAP from Jalandhar West had always been known as an aggressive youth leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has contested several MC elections against Sushil Rinku and had always lost. Joining the AAP, he has managed to trounce him in the Vidhan Sabha poll with a margin of 4,253 votes.

Highest & lowest margins of victory

Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Ravjot Singh defeated Congress’ Pawan Adia by 21,356 votes from Sham Chaurasi. Dr Ravjot polled the highest votes in the region (Doaba) getting 60,730 votes. The lowest margin in the region was from Jalandhar Central. AAP’s Raman Arora won from Rajinder Beri of the Congress by a meagre margin of 247 votes.

Just two seats for SAD-BSP in Doaba

Even though the SAD was expected to do better in the Doaba region this time, its tally reduced to just one from the five seats it got in 2017. The party contested in alliance with BSP, hoping the 'D-factor' would work in its favour, but it seems the voters have rejected the century-old party over AAP’s wave for a ‘change’. Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi (pic) won the reserved Banga seat for the second-time by defeating Congress candidate Tarlochan Singh with a margin of 5,069 votes, while BSP’s Dr Nachhatar won the Nawanshahr by defeating AAP candidate Lalit Mohan by a margin of 5,376 votes.

