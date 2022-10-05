5 arrested with drugs, liquor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 4

The district police have arrested five smugglers in the last 24 hours. The Model Town police arrested Tinku Sahni of Pratap Nagar and recovered 30 bottles of liquor from his possession. The Bullowal police arrested Talwinder Singh, alias Bobby, of Pathial and recovered 85 gm intoxicating powder from him. And, the Garhshankar police arrested Pawan Kumar of Nainwan and recovered 35 gm intoxicating powder from him. Also, the Hajipur police arrested Ram and Sahil Atwal of Talwara and recovered 23 gm intoxicating powder from their possession. Cases against the accused have been registered under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.