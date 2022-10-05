5 arrested with drugs, liquor

Hoshiarpur, October 4
The district police have arrested five smugglers in the last 24 hours. The Model Town police arrested Tinku Sahni of Pratap Nagar and recovered 30 bottles of liquor from his possession. The Bullowal police arrested Talwinder Singh, alias Bobby, of Pathial and recovered 85 gm intoxicating powder from him. And, the Garhshankar police arrested Pawan Kumar of Nainwan and recovered 35 gm intoxicating powder from him. Also, the Hajipur police arrested Ram and Sahil Atwal of Talwara and recovered 23 gm intoxicating powder from their possession. Cases against the accused have been registered under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...