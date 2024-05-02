5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

Jalandhar, May 1
In order to check eve-teasing, lawlessness and noise pollution in the city, the Police Commissionerate has intensified its drive.
The police today seized five more Bullet bikes with modified silencers. The police laid barricades across the city and arrested eight persons, including three mechanics.
They said cases were registered Section 188 of the IPC. The aim of the drive was to seize motorcycles with modified silencers and act tough against eve-teasers. They impounded 50 Bullet motorcycles with modified silencers a few days ago.
“The drive will continue in the city and we are determined to combat
not only the use of modified silencers, but also broader issues of public safety and law enforcement within the city,” police officials said.
