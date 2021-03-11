5 booked for encroachment

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have booked five persons on the charge of encroaching a panchayat shop and cutting a tree in front of the shop. Balwindar Kaur, sarpanch of Nurpur Chatha gram panchayat, complained to the police and urged the authorities to get the panchayat shop vacant and act against the encroachers. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and other Acts had been registered against the accused. OC

EPF officials plant saplings

Jalandhar: The regional office of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by planting saplings at Government Junior Model School, Ladowali Road. Regional Commissioner Sunil Kumar Yadav said the drive had been started to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

#Nakodar #nurpur #Phagwara