5 booked for encroachment

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have booked five persons on the charge of encroaching a panchayat shop and cutting a tree in front of the shop. Balwindar Kaur, sarpanch of Nurpur Chatha gram panchayat, complained to the police and urged the authorities to get the panchayat shop vacant and act against the encroachers. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and other Acts had been registered against the accused. OC
EPF officials plant saplings
Jalandhar: The regional office of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by planting saplings at Government Junior Model School, Ladowali Road. Regional Commissioner Sunil Kumar Yadav said the drive had been started to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...