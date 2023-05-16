5 booked for homicide bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked five persons on the charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said accused Vijay Kumar, his brother Yograj and Raja are from Kullar village and Dhirna and Arash are Malsian town in Shahkot. Jagdeesh Singh, a resident of Kullar village, complained to the police that the accused had attacked his bother Surjit Singh with the intention to kill him on May 12, leaving him seriously injured. The IO said no arrests had been made. oc

1 held for death by negligence

Jalandhar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a truck driver and booked an unidentified car driver on the charge of causing death by negligence and rash driving on the road. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the accused truck driver was Pargat Singh of Bhattan village. Navjot Singh of Mehatpur told the police that his brother Jai Deep Singh was on his way to Nakodar on his motorcycle on May 12 when a rashly driven car and a truck hit his brother’s motorcycle near Meharu Pulli, leaving him seriously injured.