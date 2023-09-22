5 booked for hooliganism

Phagwara, September 21
The police booked five persons for creating ruckus and hooliganism in Subhash Nagar here on Wednesday night. The miscreants, riding on five motorcycles, used abusive language and threatened resident with sharp weapons.
Sunil Kumar, a resident of the locality, told the police that the armed miscreants attacked at two houses, thrashed a 16-year-boy and fled. On the complaint of Sunil Kumar, the police have registered a case under Sections 452,323,506,427,148 and149 of the IPC against five miscreants identified as Himanshu, a resident of Prempura in Phagwara, Sahil Thapar of Hadiabad, Vikki Rajput of Rattanpura in Phagwara, Jassi, a resident of Urban Estate, and Manav Joshi of Joshian Mohalla, Phagwara. No arrests have been made in the case so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters