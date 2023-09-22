5 booked for hooliganism

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 21

The police booked five persons for creating ruckus and hooliganism in Subhash Nagar here on Wednesday night. The miscreants, riding on five motorcycles, used abusive language and threatened resident with sharp weapons.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of the locality, told the police that the armed miscreants attacked at two houses, thrashed a 16-year-boy and fled. On the complaint of Sunil Kumar, the police have registered a case under Sections 452,323,506,427,148 and149 of the IPC against five miscreants identified as Himanshu, a resident of Prempura in Phagwara, Sahil Thapar of Hadiabad, Vikki Rajput of Rattanpura in Phagwara, Jassi, a resident of Urban Estate, and Manav Joshi of Joshian Mohalla, Phagwara. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

