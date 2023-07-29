5 boxers secure Asian Games berth

Phagwara, July 28
Spearheaded by Lovely Professional University’s (LPU’s) woman-boxer Lovlina Borgohain, India’s six-member women boxing team will exhibit its winning-fury of fists at the Asian Games 2023. LPU’s Lovlina is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist. Along with Lovlina, four more selected women boxers are from LPU.
The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.
Selected Indian women team includes Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).
