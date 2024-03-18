5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

A team of the Municipal Corporation sealed five commercial properties in various parts of the city today. The properties were sealed in Sudama Vihar extension, Dashmesh Avenue, Cantt Road and Bhai Banno Ji Nagar.

Inspector Varinder Kaur, Raju Majhi and Narinder Midde took action against the illegal structures. The team members said those constructing illegal properties would not be spared.

As Model Code of Conduct was implemented yesterday, the tehbazari team claimed to have removed 1,000 party hoardings from the city in 24 hours.

“Five teams have been constituted to remove illegal hoardings,” said Mandeep Singh, Superintendent of the Tehbazari wing.

Notably, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal had yesterday asked Jalandhar MC Commissioner Gautam Jain, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for implementation of the model code of conduct, to ensure the removal of political advertisements, hoardings, unipoles and banners besides unauthorised defacement in 24 hours.

All wall writings, posters, papers or defacement in any other form, including cut-outs/hoardings, banners and flags on government property, should be removed within 24 hours from the announcement of elections by the Election Commission, the DEO said.

