5 committees formed for solid waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

jalandhar, June 19

The MC has formed five committees for the operation and maintenance of solid waste management as per the NGT guidelines. These are road sweeping machine committee, committee for C&D management, committee for machinery purchase, committee for Wariana dump site, etc. The MC has been drawing flak for its failure to manage waste but detailed plans on different projects have been made by the civic body and work is being done to address the major problems in the city.

The MC had sent a reply to the NGT months ago mentioning plans that were underway. For the modernisation of the solid waste management (SWM) machinery, a budget of Rs 43 crore has been set. Of this, tenders worth Rs 17 crore have been invited for the purchase of machinery. For wet waste, 100 tonne per day waste to compressed biogas and waste to gas plant based on the segregated municipal solid waste project worth Rs 27 crore has been prepared and tender has been called. This project is based on a public-private partnership mode and will be started at the Jamsher dairy complex site.

