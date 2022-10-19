5-day course on online security held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, conducted a five-day course on ‘Cyber Security: Managing Risks in the Information Age’, which concluded on Tuesday. The programme was sponsored under the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) Phase II project under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of India.

More than 300-plus national and international participants had registered for the event. The participants include the faculty members and research scholars working in the field of Engineering and Science. Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director NIT, elaborated the importance of cyber security in today’s digital age. He emphasised on the need for securing critical information infrastructure of government and private organisations in the present era of globalisation.

Prof Harsh K Verma, Principal Investigator of the ISEA-II, educated the participants about the project. Dr Geeta Sikka Head, Computer Science and Engineering, gave a brief introduction about the various areas going to be covered in this five-day STC.

Prof Sofat gave a lecture on ‘Cyber Security & Forensics’.