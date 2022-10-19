5-day course on online security held

Jalandhar, October 18
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, conducted a five-day course on ‘Cyber Security: Managing Risks in the Information Age’, which concluded on Tuesday. The programme was sponsored under the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) Phase II project under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of India.
More than 300-plus national and international participants had registered for the event. The participants include the faculty members and research scholars working in the field of Engineering and Science. Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director NIT, elaborated the importance of cyber security in today’s digital age. He emphasised on the need for securing critical information infrastructure of government and private organisations in the present era of globalisation.
Prof Harsh K Verma, Principal Investigator of the ISEA-II, educated the participants about the project. Dr Geeta Sikka Head, Computer Science and Engineering, gave a brief introduction about the various areas going to be covered in this five-day STC.
Prof Sofat gave a lecture on ‘Cyber Security & Forensics’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...