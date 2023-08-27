5 from Hawk Riders complete 1,219-km cycle ride in France

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

Coming as a unique feat for members of the cycle riders club, Hawk Riders, Jalandhar, its five members have successfully completed a 1,219-km ride in France.

The 21st edition of the Paris-Brest-Paris endurance cycling event was organised by the Audax Club Parisien from August 20 to 24. Over 5,000 riders from all over the world took part in this famous cycling event.

Four of the five members of Hawk Riders — Amarpreet Singh Bhinder, Nitush Chadha, Dalvir Singh Rehasi and Gaurav Verma — successfully completed the 1,219-km ride well within the stipulated time of 90 hours. Another member of the same club from Jalandhar, Balraj Singh Chauhan, finished this ride in approximately 94 hours. This is for the first time ever that the riders from Punjab have successfully completed this ride.

Amarpreet Singh Bhinder, has retired from Merchant Navy and is a prominent cyclist of India who has previously done man long distance cycling events like 140 km Gurgaon-Dalhousie-Gurgaon, and Delhi-Nepal rides successfully. Nitush Chadha, who completed PBP in 80.25 hours is a businessman and a shoe manufacturer under the brand names GoRide and VOV. Dalvir Singh Rehsi is doing a private job and he is from Hoshiarpur. Gaurav Verma is PG in computer science and engineering and founder of Meta English Academy.

Hawk Riders Jalandhar has congratulated all the riders who have made the entire region proud with their extraordinary achievement. Hawk riders Jalandhar is managed by the Bicycle Mayor of Jalandhar Rohit Sharma. Hawk Riders Jalandhar is also the official partner of Audax India to organise long-distance official rides called Bravets in Punjab. Hawk Riders provide a platform for the local riders to practice and get prepared for the international events.

The event was originally launched in 1891 when Pierre Giffard organised a 1,200 km race to promote the bicycle. Now the event is held once in every four years by Audax Club Parisien.

#France