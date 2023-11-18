5 gold chains looted from jewellery shop in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 17

Five gold chains were looted on gunpoint from a jewellery shop near Company Bagh here on Friday.

The chains weighing 35 gram and worth Rs 2.45 lakh were selected by three men, who had come as regular visitors to the showroom of Ravi Jewellers. The showroom owner said the suspects paid Rs 50,000 in cash and said they would pay the rest of the amount by swiping a card. “At this point, they pointed a pistol on me, snatched the chains, took back cash they had paid and fled from the showroom,” he said.

The staff at the showroom said the suspects wore black sweatshirts and denim jeans. As the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom were not working at the time of the incident, no video could be recorded.

The police reached the spot and checked footage of the CCTV cameras installed in adjoining shops to find clues about suspects. The teams from Division No. 4 police station and CIA staff are jointly investigating the case.

Interestingly, the police had set up a checkpoint just few hundred metres from the showroom. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Singh said, “Our teams are investigating the case. We cannot share any information or footages available at the moment.”