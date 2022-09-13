5 held for plotting robbery at petrol station near Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

The Kapurthala police today arrested five persons with arms, ammunition and vehicles while plotting to loot a petrol station on the Subhanpur road near Kapurthala. Two pistols, a revolver and a vehicle were seized from the five miscreants.

Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the five persons from the Kanjli Forest, where they were hatching a plan to commit the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh, alias Manni, Ravipal Singh, alias Ravi, Karan Lahori, Sameer, alias Sheru, all residents of Mushakved under the Kotwali police station, Kapurthala, and Sandeep Singh, alias Sabhi, a resident of Dheerpur village under the Kartarpur police station. They were planning to loot a petrol pump.

The SSP said a police party, led by ASI Sham Singh, made a raid at the Kanjli Forest, where the accused were planning the crime. The police party seized two pistols of 7.65 mm along with five live rounds, a datar, a kirpan, a revolver .32 bore (also with five live rounds) and a vehicle from them. The SSP said a case had been registered at the Thana City under the Arms Act and Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC.

During the raid, five accused were arrested, while two unidentified persons fled the spot.

It was also revealed during the primary investigation that Vijay Kumar, a resident of Bheekha Nangal, under Kartarpur, had supplied them arms and ammunition. Vijay also led the gang. He was facing cases under the Arms Act at Shambhu police station in Patiala district in which 13 pistols were seized from his custody.