5 new Covid cases in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, October 9
Only five new cases of Covid were reported in Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 81,083 cases. As many as 79,086 people have recovered from Covid in the district so far. There are currently 14 active cases in Jalandhar today. No deaths have been reported. The death toll remained 1,983.
The Kapurthala district reported just two new Covid cases today, which slightly pushed the district tally up to 24,441 today. The death toll remained unchanged at 601 cases today.
