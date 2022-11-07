5 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, November 6
Five new cases of Covid were reported in Jalandhar today, taking the caseload to 81,141. As many as 79,145 people have recovered from Covid in the district, while the number of active cases in Jalandhar remains 12 to date.
Besides, Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covid today. The total case in the district remains at 24,463.
