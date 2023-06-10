5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 9

Five people were arrested by the Nakodar police for theft and snatchings in Jalandhar villages. The gang was nabbed on the complaint of a bedsheet seller whom they had nabbed. In all, Rs 5,000 in cash, three stolen Splendor motorbikes (numbers PB08-EM-7447 and PB09-AE-6860, one without a number), an Activa without number, 12 stolen mobile phones, two iron datars (sharp-edged weapons) and a bag with six bedsheets were recovered from them.

Nakodar SHO Harjinder Singh said Ankush Kumar, residents of Mohalla Alamgir, Kala Sanghian, informed the police on June 8 that he sold bedsheets on a mobile vend for a living. On June 7, he was going to sell the bedsheets from Shahpur village towards Khiva. When he reached at Pandori Sheikhan, three unidentified persons riding on a white Activa without a number plate, surrounded him. The attacked him with datars and stole Rs 7,400 from his purse.

His Aadhaar card, PAN card and the bag with the new unsold bedsheets was also snatched from him.

The trio has been indientified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Kaka, resident of village Kahlwan in Kapurthala and pillion riders Ranveer Singh and Raja, residents of Kahlwan village in Kapurthala. The man said he could recognise them if they came before him. A case under Section 379 B (2) and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Nakodar Sadar police station on Thursday. Upon investigation, the police was successful in identifying the trio from whom the snatched Rs 5,000, three stolen Splendor motorbikes (numbers PB08-EM-7447 and PB09-AE-6860, one without number), an Activa without number, 12 stolen mobile phones and two iron datars (sharp-edged weapons), were recovered.

The trio also revealed that Sukhjinder Singh alias Sagar, a resident of Shahpur and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of Kahlwan were also part of the gang, who conducted recce for the snatchings and thefts.

The police on Friday also arrested the named duo. Further revelations are also expected in the case.