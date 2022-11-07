5-over cricket challenge in UAE from December

Jalandhar, November 6
After 50-over and 20-over matches, a unique action-packed format of cricket “Ultimate Kricket Challenge” (UKC) with a one-on-one battle for five overs is set to be staged in Abu Dhabi in December.
This will be the second edition of the UKC. According to statistics, more than four billion people watched the first season on various social media platforms. The thrilling three-day tournament will be played at the Etihad stadium in Abu Dhabi.
