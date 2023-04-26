5-star hygiene rating for 7 Hoshiarpur food outlets

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 25

In an audit conducted by the Punjab Government for the hygiene rating of private food business firms like hotels, restaurants and other food and drink establishments in all districts, seven outlets in Hosiharpur have been given a five-star rating by the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal presented the certificates of hygiene rating to the hotel and restaurant owners concerned. These include Hotel Amber Residency, Hotel Maharaja Palace, Hotel Presidency, KD Buffet, Hottam Hot Restaurant, Hungry Point and Hungry Halt restaurant.

The Deputy Commissioner motivated the owners and representatives of all these institutions to maintain cleanliness and all other parameters in the future too.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh and Food Safety Officer Raman Virdi said during the audit the standards of hygiene in all the above institutions were monitored by FSSAI. These include various parameters, including hygiene on the premises, cleanliness and maintenance of equipment and machines, records related to purchase and sale of food items, medical examination of staff and workers, storage maintenance of food items, regular testing of water samples, etc.