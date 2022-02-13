5 students clear CA foundation exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Five students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, cleared CA Foundation Exam for December 2021. Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen told that HMV is providing CA Foundation Coaching under HMV Competitive Exam Hub. This coaching is getting good results. Khushi cleared the exam with distinction and got 283 marks out of 400. Km. Ishita got 229 marks, Lisha got 216 marks, Muskaan Maurya got 204 marks, Aastha got 200 marks. Out of these five students, four students got coaching under HMV Competitive Exam Hub. Prof Sareen also congratulated the students as well as Dr Seema Khanna, In charge CA Foundation, Shefali, Co-Incharge, Binoo Gupta, Incharge, HMV Competitive Exam Hub, teachers CA Sonia Arora, Manisha Chawla, Dr Minakshi Duggal and Neeraj Aggarwal.

Pariksha Pe Charcha contest

The educators of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, participated in the 5th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” contest wherein an online creative writing competition was conducted under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista on various topics such as exam stress management, Clean India Green India etc. held through virtual mode. Students from classes 9-12 of Emm Aar participated in this competition. Parents were enlightened about the participation in numerous topics which helped the students in brushing up the academic skills. Encouraging the students, School Director Dr. Simmi Tandon by setting a good example, herself participated in the creative writing contest and applauded the students for their efforts in the contest. CBSE provided certificates to appreciate the enthusiasm and valuable contribution of all the participants signed by Director of NCERT. The students, teachers and parents of Emm Aar registered themselves on MyGov platform and expressed a wish to get selected in the programme and get a chance to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parkash Utsav celebrated

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women celebrated the 356th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind SIngh. On this occasion the students and the college staff observed the bhog ceremony of Sehaj Path, under the guidance of president of the Governing Council Balbir Kaur. Principal Dr Navjot in her address stated that we not only recite but follow the instructions imparted by the gurus. She also emphasised that the college has the tradition of organising gurpurabs and langar is also served during the celebration of gurpurabs. “The religious and gurmat thinking guide our spiritual and moral paths and on the other hand they also mentor us via inculcating the religious, spiritual and moral values in us”, she said. The Principal also enlightened the students on the rich Sikh martyrdoms and said in the present scenario when the youth is inclined towards misdeeds like drugs, unemployment and stress; it is the need of the hour to get inspiration from the matchless personalities of the Gurus. On this occasion, Bhai Harjinder Singh Khalsa, Mata Kaulan Walle enthralled the audience with the soulful and musical renditions of the bani and shabadkirtan. In the end, following the traditions of the guru ghar, the college staff including teaching and non-teaching prepared the pious langar and was distributed amongst all.

Ramp Walk by little DIPSIANS

DIPS Chain of Schools organised an online fall winter ramp walk for pre-wing students wherein they dressed up in smart outfits, prepared videos with the help of their parents. Students looked cheerful, bold and confident. Parents’ involvement in the activity was praise worthy. Children wore colourful dresses, scarfs, caps, gloves etc and participated in the fashion show. MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra praised the participants. They remarked kids fashion is finding its ground and it is one of the fastest growing categories in the fashion arena. Moreover, such activities are helpful in building up and grooming personalities of children.

Poster presentation on chemistry

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a virtual research based poster presentation. The activity was organised by PG Department of Chemistry. The aim of this presentation was to provide a brief overview of the important contributions of chemistry in controlling the spread of coronavirus. More than 100 students and faculties participated from across country participated in this activity.One of the presentations described that spices are helpful in curing coronavirus or other viral infection as well as boosting immunity. Shruti Rajan, K Madubala and Anantha Pushpa Kaleeswaran bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated all the winners and participants. She averred that chemistry has a key role to play in understanding everything from viral structure to pathogenesis, isolation of vaccines and therapies, therefore these kind of activities boosts the knowledge of the students.

Talent Hunt Competition

To explore the talent of youth, ‘Talent Hunt Programme’ was organised in the premises of MGN College of Education. Various competitions were held under Fine Arts category. Around 50 students participated in the various categories with full enthusiasm. Fine Arts competitions focused the environmental themes like energy conservation, water and waste management to bring awareness amongst students regarding environmental issue. Principal Neelu Jhanji said, “As a teacher we need to ensure the overall development of the personality of our students and for this along with academic excellence, having skills in other fields as well is needed”. She motivated all the students to participate in co-curricular activities for the harmonious development of their personality. At the end of the event, she gave away prizes to all the winners.

Seminar on Right to Vote

Phagwara: Legal Literacy Cell, Department of Political Science and NSS unit of Kamla Nehru College for Women, Phagwara, organised a seminar on “Importance of Right to Vote” under the guidance of Principal Dr Savinder Pal, Legal Literacy Cell, Department of Political Science and NSS unit of Kamla Nehru College for Women. Kamlesh HOD, History was the resource person. Dr Rinka HOD, Political Science welcomed the resource person. During her lecture she talked about the history, importance and power of right to vote and encouraged the students to use the right wisely. / oc