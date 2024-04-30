50 bikes with modified silencers impounded

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

The traffic police have launched a comprehensive campaign to check Bullet motorcycles with modified silencers.

As part of the campaign, the cops checked Bullet motorcycles throughout the city. During checking, the police impounded 50 Bullet bikes for using modified silencers.

Issuing orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, ADCP Traffic Amandeep Kaur said violators and mechanics involved in unauthorised modification of silencers would face action.

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has warned that violation of these orders would lead to strict action, including registration of FIRs against offenders.

