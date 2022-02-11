50 Covid cases, one death in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, February 10
As many as 50 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Thursday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 77,800 cases. With one more death in the district, the deceased tally reached to 1,564 today. As many as 75,624 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have reached 612 today.
25 cases in Kapurthala
As many as 25 new cases of Covid surfaced in Kapurthala on Thursday. With three deaths, the total deceased tally in the district so far is 578.
40 +ve in Hoshiarpur
The district on Thursday reported 40 new cases of Covid, taking the tally to 40,488. Meanwhile, three deaths due to the virus were reported in the district.
