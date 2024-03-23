50 children participate in nature awareness camp at Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 22

A nature awareness camp was organised to give children an opportunity to learn about the wildlife and its habitat in Hoshiarpur.

The Adah Foundation, in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change conducted the three-day camp as part of environment educational programme.

The camp saw enthusiastic participation of 50 students. Throughout this camp, participants were engaged in a series of activities designed to foster a connection with nature.

The camp’s schedule included exhilarating hiking and trekking adventures through Nara, Chohal and Baroti forests. The camp also hosted activities to build environmental stewardship among the children.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Hoshiarpur