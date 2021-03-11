506 BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan STC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 22

As many as 506 recruits of batch No. 257 and 258 passed out of the Border Security Force (BSF) Subsidiary Training Centre (STF), Kharkan, Hoshiarpur, on Friday.

PV Rama Sastry, ADG, SPL DG HQ BSF (WC), Chandigarh, reviewed the parade as chief guest.

He was received at Parade Ground by Asif Jalal, Inspector-General, STC, BSF, Kharkan, and SS Mand, Commandant (Training).

The chief guest was accorded general salute by the parade. Thereafter, the chief guest inspected the parade and took salute from the marching columns. In his welcome address, IG Asif Jalal expressed his gratitude to the chief guest.

The chief guest awarded medals to the recruits who performed well in various indoor and outdoor subjects.

The parade was followed by a colourful cultural programme in which the recruits from various states presented folk dances of their states.

Skillfully choreographed and synchronised musical yoga and patriotic group dance performance won the hearts of the audience by electrifying the whole atmosphere in parade ground.

Addressing the recruits, Sastry appreciated the display of self-confidence, skill and coordination which was the hallmark of the parade. He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as career option and exhorted the recruits to serve the country with courage and enthusiasm and come out as shining inspiration for youth of the nation to shed hesitation and come forward to join forces.