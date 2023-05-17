51 liquor bottles seized from grocery store

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 16

The Garhshankar police recovered 38,250 ml of smuggled liquor from a grocery shop owner. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under the Excise Act. His Activa has been impounded by the police.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party, under the leadership of ASI Kulwinder Singh from Beenewal post, raided the grocery shop of Gurdev Lal in Khuralgarh.

During search, the police recovered 38 bottles of country liquor and seven bottles of another kind of liquor inside the shop. Also, two bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor were recovered. When Gurdev Lal’s white coloured Activa, parked outside the shop, was searched, four bottles of IMFL were recovered from it. The Garhshankar police arrested Gurdev Lal under the Excise Act.