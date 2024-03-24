54.2 tonnes lahan destroyed in Chhanni, Beli villages

Hoshiarpur, March 23
After deaths due to consumption of hooch in Sangrur, the state Excise Department is working to curb the illicit liquor trade. Working in this direction, a joint operation was launched by the Excise Departments of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and the police of both the states in Chhanni and Beli villages located on the border. Officials conducted a search operation in Chhanni and Beli villages at 9 am today which lasted till afternoon.
During the drive, 54.2 tonnes of lahan was recovered from various containers and destroyed on the spot in the two villages.
Officials said search operations would be conducted in the mand area of Tanda, Dasuya and Mukerian. They said awareness campaign was also being run to make the people aware of not to consume illicit liquor which could put their lives in danger.
