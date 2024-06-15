555 saplings planted to mark 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Jalandhar, June 14
To mark the 555th birth year of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev, the CT Group planted 555 plants, to create a micro-forest at its Shahpur campus. The plantation was executed using the Miyawaki technique, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, which fosters rapid growth and dense forests by planting dozens of native species in the same area.
The Miyawaki approach ensures plant growth is 10 times faster and 30 times thicker than usual, and becomes maintenance-free after the first three years. These plantations are expected to cool the surrounding temperature by at least 5 degree Celsius, countering rising mercury, global warming and water level reductions.
In association with partners from the Green Punjab Mission Team, all the stakeholders of CT Group have vowed to ensure the growth and maintenance of saplings.
Present at the event were Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, social activist Deepak Bali, Sarpanch Union Jalandhar president Kulwinder Bagha, IMA president Dr Deepak Chawla, Aakhri Umeed president Jatinder Pal Singh, Managing Director of CT Group Dr Manbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare Dr Arjan, and all the plant adopters.
Deepak Bali commented, “The initiative is a significant step towards combating environmental challenges. Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to address climate change and enhance our green cover.”
DC Dr Himanshu Aggarwal added, “The micro-forest created today sets an example for sustainable environmental practices. I commend the teams for this commendable effort.”
