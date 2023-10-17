57 temporary licences to be issued for selling crackers at 19 places in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 16

For the Diwali festival this year, temporary licences would be issued through a draw of lots to sell crackers. Giving details, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba said that applications for temporary licences to sell firecrackers could be obtained through service centres.

He said that interested shopkeepers could apply through service centre of the area concerned from October 20 to 28 till 5 pm. He said that the applications received would be scrutinised by officials concerned on October 31 at 3 pm.

On November 2, a draw of lots would be held at 11:30 am at the meeting hall of the District Administrative Complex, Hoshiarpur, Chaba said.

He said that the temporary licence would be issued only to sell crackers at the places designated by the administration.

He also gave detailed information about the instructions and safety rules for the stalls, issued on September 22, 2023, by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Chaba said that 57 temporary licences would be issued for 19 places in the district, earmarked by the district administration to sell crackers at retail price.

Chaba said that apart from temporary licences and fixed places, strict action would be taken against anyone found selling firecrackers.

He said that the time for selling firecrackers had been fixed from November 4 to November 12 from 10 am to 7:30 pm. Firecrackers could be burst by residents in the district from 8 am to 10 pm, he added.

