588 deputed in Hoshiarpur: DEO

Hoshiarpur, March 2
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait today assured that all arrangements for free, fair and transparent counting of votes on March 10, 2022, have been completed at all seven counting centres in the district. She said the counting would start at 8 am at all seven centres.
It is pertinent to mention that for six Assembly constituencies, the strong rooms and counting centres have been set up at Rayat Bahra Educity, while for Shamchurasi, the strong room has been set up at MSDC, Jalandhar Road, Hoshiarpur.
Riyait said 588 employees of the Centre and the state government have been posted for seven Assembly constituencies of the district. For each constituency, 84 members’ staff has been deployed for counting, including counting supervisor, counting micro observer and counting assistants. She said the votes for Shamchurasi Assembly constituency would be counted at the multi-skill development centre. Apart from this, the counting of Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur and Chabbewal Assembly constituencies will be done at Riyait-Bahra Institute under tight security.
She said to ensure tight security of the polled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in all seven Assembly segments of Hoshiarpur district, thousands of security personnel from Central Para Military Force (CAPF), Punjab Armed Police and state Police have been deployed by the district administration.
She said the inner perimeter of the strong rooms is being guarded by the Central Para Military Force, second perimeter by the Punjab Armed Police and outer security cover to strong rooms in each assembly segment is being provided by the Punjab Police.
