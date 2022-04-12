59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

The police have arrested a 59-year-old man of Shahkot for raping a 15-year-old girl at a village here on April 7. He committed the crime at Sohal Jagir village in Shahkot. The victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, is a labourer who committed the crime at his home.

A case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act was registered by Shahkot police station. On the complaint of the victim’s brother, the police registered a case on Sunday. The accused was arrested by the police today.

Investigating officer Harbhajan Lal said the wife of the accused had died a year ago and he was putting up at his residence in the village. The victim was taken to his home by him on the pretext of working for him as a maid. While he took her to his house on April 7 and raped her on that day.

When the girl’s parents got to know about the incident, they lodged a complaint with the police. The police said both the girl and the accused are from poor families. —