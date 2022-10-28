6.13 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

Until Wednesday evening, 6,13,398 metric tonne paddy had arrived in mandis in Jalandhar, of which 6,13,150 metric tonne was procured by various agencies. Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said prompt lifting and payment of dues to farmers was being ensured.

He informed that 96 per cent of the crop that had arrived in mandis had been lifted following procurement and dues worth Rs 1,102 crores of farmers had been cleared.

Informing about the agency wise procurement of paddy, the DC informed that 2,02,876 MT paddy had been procured by Pungrain; 15,8,502 MT by Markfed; 1,68,502 MT by PUNSUP; 8,0866 MT by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and 2,268 MT paddy had been procured by businessmen. The DC said the state government was committed to procuring the produce of farmers and the entire procurement process would be carried out with the convenience of farmers in mind. Meanwhile, 6,02,819 MT paddy was procured

in Kapurthala district until Wednesday. Farmers’ dues of Rs 1,123.65 crore had been cleared in the district. Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarnagal said a target of 7,96,120 MT paddy procurement had been set in the district, of which 6,02,819 MT paddy had already been procured, which was 77.33 per cent of the target.

Pungrain has procured 2,58,569 MT of paddy, Markfed 1,73,456 MT, PUNSUP 1,27,892 MT and PSWC 42,902 MT. The DC said 98 per cent of the paddy had been procured .