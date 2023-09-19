6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Phagwara, September 18
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked six persons, including four of a family, on the charge of attempt to murder, firing and rioting.
Investigating officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Harcharan Singh, a resident of Model Town, Hoshiarpur, his two sons Gurpreet Singh and Parminder Singh, daughter-in-law Lovleen Kaur and their two unidentified accomplices.
Harnek Singh, a Canada-based NRI and native of Chak Kalan village, complained to the police that one of the suspects riding a motorcycle attacked him with a firearm with an intention to kill on the night of September 3 near Shankar Pulli while he was returning home in his vehicle. He suffered serious injuries.
The IO said a case under Sections 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspect. No arrest had been made so far. Raids were being conducted to nab the absconding persons.
