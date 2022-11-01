6-day CRPF soccer c'ship begins today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is organising a six-day inter-sector football tournament-2022 on its Group Centre CRPF Campus, Sarai Khas, Jalandhar, from November 1 to 6. The IG, MC Panwar, will kickstart the tournament tomorrow afternoon. Total 21 teams from Bihar Sector, Communication SectorJKD Sector, Jammu Sector, KK Sector, M&N Sector including others are participating in the tournament.