6-day CRPF soccer c'ship begins today

Jalandhar, October 31
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is organising a six-day inter-sector football tournament-2022 on its Group Centre CRPF Campus, Sarai Khas, Jalandhar, from November 1 to 6. The IG, MC Panwar, will kickstart the tournament tomorrow afternoon. Total 21 teams from Bihar Sector, Communication SectorJKD Sector, Jammu Sector, KK Sector, M&N Sector including others are participating in the tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar
Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...
PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today