6 held with narcotics, drug money

Hoshiarpur, November 25
The district police have held six smugglers — including a couple — and seized intoxicants and drug money from their possession.
The Chabbewal police recently seized 253 grams of heroin, Rs 5,000 in drug money and an electronic weighing scale from a smuggler at a naka in the area. The suspect has been identified as Jasveer Singh of Lehli Kalan. The Chabbewal police nabbed a couple and seized 33 grams of intoxicating powder from them.
The couple have been identified as Manjeet Singh and his wife Jinder, both residents of Sarhalan Kalan.
The Sadar police, during a special naka, nabbed Gurmel Singh of Nandan and Rijetpal Singh of Bajwara Kalan, and seized 105 grams of intoxicating powder from them. Besides, the Garhshankar police have arrested Sandeep Singh of Beenwal and seized 105 grams of intoxicating powder from him.
