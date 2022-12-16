6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

PHAGWARA, DECEMBER 15
The Punjab Government has decided to open six Aam Aadmi Clinics in the Phagwara subdivision. Divulging the details, former minister and senior AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann said six clinics would soon be operational at Guru Nanak Pura in Phagwara and Atholi, Palahai, Saprod, Ranipur, Hadiabad villages.
These clinics will provide services like OPD, immunisation, family planning services, free lab tests, free medicines among other facilities. Mann said around 41 different types of medical tests would be done free of cost in these clinics.Police Games conclude
