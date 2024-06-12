6 of looters’ gang nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have busted a gang of looters and arrested six of its members, including five women. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspects had been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Kalanaur, Seema of Chachoki village, Simran, Rajni, Kuldip Kaur, and Sahil, residents of Jalandhar. The gang was involved in several looting incidents. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Man run over by train, dies

Phagwara: An unidentified man was run over by a train near the Chiherru railway station on the Phagwara-Jalandhar section on Monday. The deceased was crossing the railway track. The body has been kept for identification in the mortuary after autopsy. OC

2 booked on theft charge

Phagwara: The police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing silver ornaments from the shop of Pawan Kumar in Onkar Nagar, here. The suspects have been identified as Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa, and Kulwinder Singh alias Mani, residents of Nangal Majjha village. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Man held for stealing cash

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing cash from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect had been identified as Pal, alias Bhalu, a resident of Khan Pur Dhada village. Baljit Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect barged into his house on the morning of May 18 and stole Rs 10,000 from his almirah. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

70-kg lahan recovered

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Sarwann Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harbans Singh, a resident of Talwandi Butian village. The police recovered 70 kg lahan and utensils for storing liquor from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.

