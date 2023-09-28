6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Nawanshahr, September 27
Paying obeisance at the ancestral place of Bhagat Singh in Khatkar Kalan on the eve of his birth anniversary, Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra took on the state government for having dithered on its last year’s promise to present youth awards in the name of the martyr to 46 youth.
Mohindra said these awards were announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last year for youth who excelled in various fields. “The Aam Aadmi Party which talks much of the freedom fighters and their struggle has played a cruel joke over these awards also. A cash award of Rs 50,000 has been announced for 46 youth but ultimately only six have been awarded.”
The PYC chief said, “After announcing 46 awards to the deserving youth of Punjab (two from each district of Punjab), only 29 were selected by the Department of Youth Affairs and out of them also only six were given these awards. No reason for rejection was given to the others who were even asked to undergo the process of police verifications by their respective districts.”
