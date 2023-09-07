6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

The police have arrested six smugglers in two separate cases and recovered 280 gm of heroin from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Harjinder Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Yogesh Chahal, Inderjeet and Shivam, all residents of Jalandhar.

As per police, the suspects were arrested at different check-points and nakas that were laid as part of a special drive launched against drug smuggling. Rajesh was arrested near Santoshi Nagar Y-point and Harjinder and Anuj were arrested from Nangalshama Chowk. In another case, Inderjeet, Yogesh and Shivam were arrested from New Dashmesh Nagar.

The police said the suspects were habitual offenders. “The suspects have been booked under Sections 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act. They are being interrogated to find their role in smuggling cases reported recently. Besides, they are being questioned about their suppliers and customers,” the police said.