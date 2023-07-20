6 proclaimed offenders arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 19

In a special drive launched against proclaimed offenders (POs), the Navi Baradari police arrested six POs wanted in several cases registered under their jurisdiction.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Rajwant Singh, Daler Singh, Jatinder Singh, Rinku Kumar and Ashok Kumar.

According to SHO Ravinder Kumar, the POs were wanted in different cases registered against them under various sections of the IPC, NDPS Act and Arms Act. He said the accused were declared POs by the court under Section 174-A of the IPC between May and June. Since then, the police were looking out for them. The police said after getting information from sources, they arrested the POs.