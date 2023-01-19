60-yr-old man assaulted in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, January 18

The city police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of assaulting a 60-year-old local resident. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar, complained to the police that unidentified persons waylaid him near a marriage palace on January 13 and assaulted him. Investigating officer Mandeep Singh said a case under Sections 323, 324, 341, 506, 148, 149 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against unidentified persons.