 626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann 'woos' Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

  • Jalandhar
626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to Bhagat Kabir during a state-level function organised to mark the saint’s birth anniversary in Hoshiarpur on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 22

Ahead of Jalandhar West bypoll on July 10, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used the Kabir Jayanti state-level function here today to woo the 30,000 strong Bhagat community in the Assembly constituency. Mann announced the setting up of Bhagat Kabir Dham for conducting an extensive research on the life and philosophy of the doyen of Bhakti movement.

Since the bypoll candidate of the party Mohinder Bhagat hails from the community, the AAP-led government is trying to ensure every possible move to make the community vote en block in its favour. The candidates of other parties, including the Congress, BJP, SAD and the BSP are Ravidassias.

Addressing the gathering during a state-level function to mark the 626th ‘parkash utsav’ of Bhagat Kabir here, the Chief Minister said the 15th century mystic poet Bhagat Kabir had shown the way of life to the people, adding that this dham would prove pivotal for research on his life. He said the philosophy of the great mystic poet had always inspired the people towards rightful living, adding that people should follow the footsteps of Bhagat Kabir for carving out a progressive, prosperous and harmonious society.

The Chief Minister said the state government was making concerted efforts for rejuvenating the health and education system in the state. The focus is to empower the poor students by assuring quality education to them.

Mann further said the result was in front of everyone as 158 students from government schools had for the first time cleared the JEE exams. He further said the state government was opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to students for competitive exams. These would provide quality training to youth for clearing the UPSC exams. He said the target of the state government was to ensure that the youth sat in high offices and serve the country.

The Chief Minister said the state government would make necessary amendments in the curriculum of schools to infuse positivity among students. He said the blueprint for it was ready and would be implemented soon. Mann said the students should be made responsible and vibrant citizens, keeping in mind the future.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal also addressed the gathering. On the occasion, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, MLAs Jasbir Singh Raja Gill and Dr Ravjot Singh along with others were also present.

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

