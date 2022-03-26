63 awarded for smooth conduct of Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 25

The district administration on Thursday awarded 63 officers/employees for ensuring smooth and hassle-free Assembly elections in Nawanshahr district. Handing over appreciation certificates to them in the administrative complex, Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO Vishesh Sarangal said it was a great responsibility on their shoulders to hold peaceful elections and each of them had delivered their duties meticulously.

He said the district administration could never have been successful in holding smooth elections without their active support and commitment towards the duties. Sarangal said they had played a vanguard role during the polls thereby ensuring that the elections were held in free and fair manner in three of the Assembly segments in the district — Nawanshahr, Banga and Balachaur.