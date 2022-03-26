63 awarded for smooth conduct of Assembly poll

Nawanshahr, March 25
The district administration on Thursday awarded 63 officers/employees for ensuring smooth and hassle-free Assembly elections in Nawanshahr district. Handing over appreciation certificates to them in the administrative complex, Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO Vishesh Sarangal said it was a great responsibility on their shoulders to hold peaceful elections and each of them had delivered their duties meticulously.
He said the district administration could never have been successful in holding smooth elections without their active support and commitment towards the duties. Sarangal said they had played a vanguard role during the polls thereby ensuring that the elections were held in free and fair manner in three of the Assembly segments in the district — Nawanshahr, Banga and Balachaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...