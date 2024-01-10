638 invoices verified on ‘Mera Bill’ app

Jalandhar, January 9
To encourage people to obtain bills while purchasing from market, the state tax department district Jalandhar-1 has verified 638 invoices out of 660 uploaded on the ‘Mera Bill’ app.
Officials informed that under the guidance of Shalin Walia, Deputy Commissioner (State Tax), Jalandhar Division, till date 23 prizes have been announced to consumers of district Jalandhar-1.
The Punjab government had launched ‘Bill leyayo, Inam Payo’ scheme under which consumers are encouraged to upload the bills for their purchases on the ‘Mera Bill’ app to become eligible to participate in the lucky draw, which will be held on the 7th of each month. There would be a maximum of 10 prizes per taxation district.
Sale bills of petroleum products (crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and natural gas) and liquor as well as B2B (business to business) transactions would not be eligible for participation in the scheme.
They informed that in case a firm has not accounted for the invoice in its books of accounts or not deposited due tax, it will be liable for penalty and enforcement proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Punjab GST Act 2017.
