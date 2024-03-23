64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 22

Continuing with the drive to curb the sale of illicit liquor in wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a massive search operation was launched on Friday early morning in the mand area. ETO Sukhwinder Singh said during the drive, 64 tonnes of lahan and 45 litres of illicit liquor were recovered and destroyed on the spot.

Search for illicit liquor was conducted in Bhikhowal, Budhobarkat and Terkiana villages falling under the Dasuya excise circle. The drive lasted for six hours in the entire mand area villages along the Beas River. During search, two working stills, eight tarpaulins, eight plastic pipes, five drums, four plastic containers, two silver utensils and three distilling apparatus were recovered by officials from villages.

