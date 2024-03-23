64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

Hoshiarpur, March 22
Continuing with the drive to curb the sale of illicit liquor in wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a massive search operation was launched on Friday early morning in the mand area. ETO Sukhwinder Singh said during the drive, 64 tonnes of lahan and 45 litres of illicit liquor were recovered and destroyed on the spot.
Search for illicit liquor was conducted in Bhikhowal, Budhobarkat and Terkiana villages falling under the Dasuya excise circle. The drive lasted for six hours in the entire mand area villages along the Beas River. During search, two working stills, eight tarpaulins, eight plastic pipes, five drums, four plastic containers, two silver utensils and three distilling apparatus were recovered by officials from villages.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...