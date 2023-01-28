67 feted in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 26

A slew of medical and infrastructual promises were made by Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Republic Day. The promises regarding Medical College in Kapurthala, 14 new Aam Admi Clinics and development of the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi among others were made in the R-Day speech.

As many as 67 officials and employees were awarded with appreciation letters for their distinguished services by the district administration. Addressing the district-level function at Guru Nanak Stadium, the Deputy Commissioner said a medical college to be named after Guru Nanak Dev would be established with nearly Rs 450 crore on 20 acres. He further said to develop Sultanpur Lodhi as a religious tourist destination, the work on four-laning of Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi Road via Fattu Dhingha and Dadwindi-Sultanpur Lodhi was going on a war footing.

Besides, he said, the work on preservation of historic Qila Sarai by the Punjab Tourism development board was under way. He said 75 new model ponds would be established in villages across the district during 2023.

Earlier contingents of the Punjab Police and the NCC took part in the march past. Families of freedom fighters were honoured by the DC. He also awarded appreciation letters to 67 government employees and others who worked for betterment of the society.